alemanha religião #

Na Alemanha está assim em relação à religião:

Vermelho – sem religião

Azul – evangélicos…

Verde – católicos

Religious denominations in Germany (2011 data). Blue is the Evangelical Church (protestants), Green is the Catholic Church and Red are people who are not affiliated to any religion. Source: https://t.co/NEbO6c7pqJ pic.twitter.com/dLn7HR4xkx

— Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) November 28, 2019