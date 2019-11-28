alemanha religião #
Na Alemanha está assim em relação à religião:
Vermelho – sem religião
Azul – evangélicos…
Verde – católicos
Religious denominations in Germany (2011 data). Blue is the Evangelical Church (protestants), Green is the Catholic Church and Red are people who are not affiliated to any religion. Source: https://t.co/NEbO6c7pqJ pic.twitter.com/dLn7HR4xkx
— Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) November 28, 2019
Em tempo: na Alemanha é crime defender o Fascismo, a Ditadura…aqui no Brasil virou rotina até agentes do governo atual fazerem isso – J R Braña B.
