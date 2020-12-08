‘Alienígenas fizeram contato, mas humanidade não está pronta para saber’

alienígenas

Revelação de chefe de segurança espacial de Israle, general Haim Eshed

Antigo agente de segurança espacial israelense #security o chefe Haim Eshed (um general) revelou que alienígenas de uma “Federação Galáctica” estiveram em contato com os EUA e #Israel há anos, mas a humanidade não está pronta para saber disso

Former Israeli space #security chief Haim Eshed has revealed that aliens from a “Galactic Federation” have been in contact with the US and #Israel for years, but humanity isn’t ready to know this.

Or so he claims.

Reporting by @AaronReich https://t.co/pj7VpuqMGl

