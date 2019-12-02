trump bolson #
O amigo de Bolsonaro….vai punir o Brasil elevando as tarifas de aço e alumínio exportados aos EUA por conta da desvalorização do Real frente ao Dólar.
O Donaldo mira a Argentina também….
Anúncio foi feito nesta manhã no TT:
Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries. The Federal….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019
E ameaça com rataliação do FED, o Banco Central dos EUA
…..Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar by further devaluing their currencies. This makes it very hard for our manufactures & farmers to fairly export their goods. Lower Rates & Loosen – Fed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019
