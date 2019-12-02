trump bolson #

O amigo de Bolsonaro….vai punir o Brasil elevando as tarifas de aço e alumínio exportados aos EUA por conta da desvalorização do Real frente ao Dólar.

O Donaldo mira a Argentina também….

Anúncio foi feito nesta manhã no TT:

Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries. The Federal….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019