 
 

Dólar: Trump não tá nem aí pra Bolsonaro e vai punir Brasil

trump bolson #

O amigo de Bolsonaro….vai punir o Brasil elevando as tarifas de aço e alumínio exportados aos EUA por conta da desvalorização do Real frente ao Dólar.

O Donaldo mira a Argentina também….

Anúncio foi feito nesta manhã no TT:

E ameaça com rataliação do FED, o Banco Central dos EUA

Ative o sininho e receba as notificações de oestadoacre

Gostei

Não gostei

 