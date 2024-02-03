Nas últimas 48 horas, Ingunn quebra recordes na Noruega e Suécia ao gerar ventos sustentados de 190 km/h e 180 km/h, respectivamente.

Autoridades alertam a população para permanecer em segurança enquanto equipes de emergência lidam com as consequências…

Storm Ingunn was an exceptional Atlantic storm that gave sustained winds of 122mph & 116mph respectively, to Norway & Sweden. If confirmed, these will be new wind records for both nations. The gusts were even stronger! Far stronger than even the winds in The Great Storm of 1987! pic.twitter.com/rL17btqyF9

O El Niño, influencia as temperaturas e os ventos no norte da Europa…

#Ingunn is one of the strongest storms to hit #Norway in 30 years 🌬️

⬇️ 10-metre sea surface waves 🌊 are expected today along the 🇳🇴 Atlantic coast, as seen with #OpenData from our #CopernicusMarine service pic.twitter.com/uj15LedLX5

— Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) February 1, 2024