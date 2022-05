palestina

Forças policiais de Israel atacam durante funeral de jornalista palestina da Al Jazeera…Inacreditável essa violência…horror, na verdade assista:

Everyone switch on to Al Jazeera right now. This is one of the most horrifying things I’ve seen.

IOF is attacking mourners carrying Shireen’s body from the hospital right now. They’re using stun grenades and tear gas and charging at them with horses and batons. pic.twitter.com/wUY80WO6su

— Khadija (@khadljasays) May 13, 2022